Brehm Preparatory School in Carbondale expands facility to serve more students

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Brehm Preparatory School in Carbondale is expanding their facility to serve more students.
The additional space at Brehm will allow the nearly 40-year-old campus to help young adults with disabilities to succeed, even after they graduate from High school.
“The OPTIONS program provides support for students and young adults in their transitions to adulthood and independence,” said Jeremy Robins.
Jeremy Robins is the head of the school.
He says the new building will allow them to reach more students and young adults in the community.
“At options transition and independence, we have different programming, we have independent living staff that works with them to develop independent living skills so activities of daily living,” said Alex Morgan, Vocational Counselor at OPTIONS.
Students enrolled in the OPTIONS program receive speech and language therapy.
“We meet each student where they are,” said Morgan.
Morgan said she and other counselors focus on helping students develop skills in different areas.
“A lot of the parents saw that students could benefit from our services beyond high school they had some difficulty transitioning after high school and learning these skills to be fully independent,” she said.
Robins says the majority of students in the program are not from the Carbondale area... and that brings diversity to the campus and the community.
“The mission of options and Brehm is to empower young people with learning disabilities and differences to recognize and optimize their potential throughout their lives,” said Robins.
