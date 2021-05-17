Bald Knob Cross to host annual Blessing of the Bikes

ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Bald Knob Cross of Pease will host the annual Blessing of the Bikes on Sunday, May 23.
The event provides an opportunity for Motorcycle enthusiasts to gather for a blessing at one of the region’s most iconic landmarks.
The event will be hosted from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with a brief service at 12:00 p.m..
“For nearly 30 years, we have partnered with the Christian Motorcycle Association to host this signature event. We are excited to welcome an anticipated 5,000 plus Motorcycle enthusiasts from throughout the Midwest for this annual event at Bald Knob Cross. Not only will we offer prayers for a safe summer season, but we will provide an opportunity for enthusiasts to gather in an outdoor setting capable of social distancing,” said Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace.
Event T-Shirts are available online, at the Bald Knob Cross Welcome Center in Alto Pass, Black Diamond Harley Davidson in Marion, Phillips Pro Cycle in Carbondale, Roadhouse Harley Davidson in Mt. Vernon, Silkworm in Murphysboro and at Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City, Missouri.
Event patches will also be available during the event.
