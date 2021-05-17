Bald Knob Cross to host annual Blessing of the Bikes

“For nearly 30 years, we have partnered with the Christian Motorcycle Association to host this signature event. We are excited to welcome an anticipated 5,000 plus Motorcycle enthusiasts from throughout the Midwest for this annual event at Bald Knob Cross. Not only will we offer prayers for a safe summer season, but we will provide an opportunity for enthusiasts to gather in an outdoor setting capable of social distancing,” said Jeffrey Isbell, Executive Director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace.