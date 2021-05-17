ArDOT continues investigation into 2019 footage of crack in I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hernando Desoto I-40 bridge remains closed due to a fracture in a support beam that Memphians are beginning to realize was there years ago.
The bridge closed nearly a week ago giving people a lot of time to go back and look at old photos they’ve taken of the popular structure. Folks have spotted the fracture in photos dated back to 2019.
Arkansas Department of Transportation confirmed an inspector’s drone video from May 2019 as well that showed the same damage. ArDOT says an investigation is now underway.
ArDOT declined to release the inspector’s 2019 drone video. The Tennessee Department of Transportation is in charge of repairs on the bridge.
TDOT’s design team is considering using steel rods over the damaged area until that whole 37-foot section can be replaced.
In the meantime, even though drivers can’t cross, barge traffic under the bridge has resumed on the Mississippi River.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.