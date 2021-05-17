Another good chance for showers tomorrow. Drier and much warmer later this week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. Scattered showers continue to move across the area this evening. We will see off an on showers throughout the overnight hours as well. Temperatures will remain mild with lows falling into the lower to middle 60s by morning.
Scattered showers will continue throughout the day Tuesday, especially during the first half of the day. We could see a few scattered thunderstorms as well but severe weather is not expected. Highs will reach the lower to middle 70s in most areas with a few of our northwestern counties possibly remaining in the upper 60s.
An area of high pressure in the mid levels of the atmosphere will move across the Heartland by the end of the week. This will likely lead to dry weather across much of the area and very warm temperatures. Highs in the middle to upper 80s appear likely by the end of the week with a few areas approaching 90 degrees.
