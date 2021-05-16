Roller hockey tournament benefits humane society

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A roller hockey tournament helps spread love and money to a local humane society in Cape Girardeau.
The Pucks 4 Paws charity event had a six-team tournament to raise funds for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri this weekend.
Cape Area Hockey Commissioner Rob Kearns said it’s just a great way to give back and help the organization and animals find a good home.
“I wanted a good way to give back to our community,” Kearns said. “Humane society could always use some help getting some animals out to their homes, getting additional funds for their building that they are building, all the supplies and all that it takes to run the humane society.”
“I wanted them to get just a little bit more and I wanted us to be a part of that, get our name out there, give back to the community and really help the humane society out,” Kearns said.
Dogs from the shelter were also on hand to play with the children, as well as a raffle table and food truck.
