Perry County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Services holds open house

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perry County Memorial Hospital Ambulance Services held their open house on Sunday to kick off EMS week.
The purpose of the open house is to let the people meet the paramedics and the give them an education on the equipment they use.
Ambulance Director Jenni France said it’s important to educate the kids and adults on what they do in case of an emergency.
“In a time of need, they can start, they can start until we get there,” said. “Our community is 275 mile radius and we have a lot of ground to cover so they can start the care before we get there.”
On hand, they also had stations set up for CPR, car seat safety, a stop the bleed program, Air Evac, food and much more.
Nurse Amanda Ruback with the Missouri Poison Center was one of the stations that helped educate people about what they do.
“There are over 60,000 poisonings that happen a year and so we get a lot of those calls from parents and families,” Ruback said. “So people here today might somebody like the poison center to call and ask questions for their children or themselves. So it’s really important to keep kids safe from medicine, cleaners and chemicals and stuff.”
Kids and adults also got to check out the inside of an ambulance and a helicopter at the event as well.
