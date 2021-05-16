FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid, showers and storms possible

(KFVS) - Warmer and humid air will continue to blow into the Heartland from the south today.
As a result, we will see more clouds, warmer temps and an occasional shower.
Thunderstorms are also possible today.
The threat of severe weather is low at this time.
However, a few strong isolated storms with heavy downpours will still be possible the next few days.
As we go through the week, we will see quieter, warmer and more humid conditions in our region.
The forecast from Thursday thru Sunday looks like early summer, with highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s and fairly high humidity levels.
