First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

Warmer and humid air will continue to blow into the Heartland from the south, resulting in more clouds, warmer temps, and occasional shower and storm chances. As a warm front lifts north of us today, we’ll become unstable enough to add a chance of thunderstorms to the mix, but the severe threat remains low for now. None the less, a few strong storms with heavy downpours will still be possible the next few days...but should be fairly isolated as no organized weather systems are headed our way.