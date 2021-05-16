First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

We experienced a lull in the shower activity this afternoon as high pressure aloft built over the area. However, more active weather from the west is expected to drift over the region Monday and Tuesday, so we’ll likely have a bit less sunshine and a better chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms once again. SPC does not have our area outlooked for severe, but with warmer and more humid conditions certainly some thunder and lightning (and heavier downpours) are possible.