First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

We experienced a lull in the shower activity this afternoon as high pressure aloft built over the area. However, more active weather from the west is expected to drift over the region Monday and Tuesday, so we’ll likely have a bit less sunshine and a better chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms once again. SPC does not have our area outlooked for severe, but with warmer and more humid conditions certainly some thunder and lightning (and heavier downpours) are possible.
Highs look to back off a couple degrees tomorrow and Tuesday as shower coverage increases, but later in the week an upper-level ridge will build in from the east. This will make it quieter (less chance of rain) but increasingly warm and humid. In fact it looks like we’ll have highs somewhere in the 85 to 90 range by Friday and next weekend; easily the warmest weather of the season thus far. Get ready for ‘summer’!
