Tennessee Supreme Court lifts more COVID-19 restrictions on court proceedings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Supreme Court continues to ease the current COVID-19 restrictions on in-person proceedings.
Friday, the court issued an order that reduces the required space between people in the courtroom from six to three feet. The order also lifts any courtroom capacity limits and lifts the face coverings requirement.
Judicial districts and judges have the discretion to require courtroom capacity limits.
The order still encourages face coverings in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. The order also encourages courts to continue to use alternative means to in-person hearings, including video and teleconferences.
