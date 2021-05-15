Red House Interpretive Center holds Heritage Day event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Red House Interpretive Center held their Heritage Day today to celebrate as part of the Missouri bicentennial.
Hundreds dropped by to learn about the history of Cape Girardeau through the Red House displays.
Once inside, visitors learned from vendors about what it was like in the early 1800′s.
People went inside the Red House Interpretive Center which houses an early 1800s exhibit that reflects the lives of the early settlers of the old Cape Girardeau district
