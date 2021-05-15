1 person killed during 3-vehicle crash in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was killed during a three vehicle traffic crash in Carbondale Saturday morning.
On May 15 at approximately 4:25 a.m., City of Carbondale Police officers responded to the 1800 block of East Main Street in reference to a three vehicle traffic crash.
According to police, the at fault driver traveled east bound in the west bound lanes and struck a west bound vehicle head on.
A passenger in the at fault vehicle was killed.
Officers cited the at fault driver for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.
The driver remains hospitalized at this time.
Route 13 at North Reeds Station Road was shut down for a period of time to allow for a traffic crash reconstruction to be conducted.
The Carbondale Police Department was assisted by the Carbondale Fire Department, the Jackson County Ambulance Service, the Carterville Fire Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
None of the involved parties are being identified at this time.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.
