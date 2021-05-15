Perryville Airport flys in aircrafts for fun event

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Perryville Regional Airport held their Spring Fly In on Saturday in Perry County.
Roughly 40 aircrafts such as planes, ultralights, helicopters, and more came out to fly in and show off their aircraft.
Perryville Regional Airport Board member Greg Grimminger said some even make their way to the city for a nice outing.
“People will fly in, grab a courtesy car, drive into some of the restaurants or some of their favorite places,” Gremminger said. “So that’s part of what we’re doing is raffling off lunch vouchers for people and they go in and discover a really great place to eat and then the next time bring their friends back. So it helps the whole community.”
Grimminger said they mainly do this event to have fun but also introduce aircrafts to the youth as well.
“We want to let the local people in the area, Perryville, Ste. Genevieve and Chester and let them all know that they have a great resource here in an airport,” Grimminger said. “A lot of people don’t know that they have an airport. We are also trying to introduce a younger crowd into aviation.”
On hand was also food, drinks and helicopter rides.
