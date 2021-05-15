First Alert Saturday Outlook

By Sunday it will be noticeably more humid and a bit warmer as a warm front moves in from the south. This will also give us a better chance of a thunderstorm or two, especially in the afternoon and evening. Then, through the upcoming work week it will become gradually warmer and more humid, with a few hit or miss thunderstorms possible pretty much each day. No major severe outbreaks are currently foreseen, but a few isolated strong storms are certainly possible. By the end of the week it will feel like early summer with above average temps and humidity levels.