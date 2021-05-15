First Alert Saturday Outlook

After a week of unusually cool, dry weather, we’re beginning to see a major pattern shift that will result in gradually warmer, more humid and more unsettled conditions again. Today will still be mostly dry, but with more clouds and at least a few rain showers likely to sneak in from the northwest. Best chance of measureable rain looks to be late afternoon and evening...mainly over SE MO and SW IL. Highs look to range from the upper 60s northwest to the mid 70s southeast.
By Sunday it will be noticeably more humid and a bit warmer as a warm front moves in from the south. This will also give us a better chance of a thunderstorm or two, especially in the afternoon and evening. Then, through the upcoming work week it will become gradually warmer and more humid, with a few hit or miss thunderstorms possible pretty much each day. No major severe outbreaks are currently foreseen, but a few isolated strong storms are certainly possible. By the end of the week it will feel like early summer with above average temps and humidity levels.
