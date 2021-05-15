First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Warmer and more humid air will continue to blow into the Heartland from the south over the next few days, resulting in more clouds, warmer temps, and occasional rain chances. Patches of light rain Saturday afternoon should taper to just isolated rain showers overnight....but higher dew points and more clouds will keep low temps warmer than they have been for a while. On Sunday a few hit or miss showers and thunderstorms look possible, with high temps warming well into the 70s by afternoon.
The first half of the upcoming work week will continue with the scattered shower/thunderstorm scenario. Not outlooked for severe, as no organized strong systems are in the works, but isolated strong storms could eventually develop. By the end of the week an upper ridge begins to develop over the eastern U.S. This will mean decreasing shower chances for us, but also some of the most ‘summerlike’ weather of the season thus far, with highs well into the 80′s by next weekend!
