First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

The first half of the upcoming work week will continue with the scattered shower/thunderstorm scenario. Not outlooked for severe, as no organized strong systems are in the works, but isolated strong storms could eventually develop. By the end of the week an upper ridge begins to develop over the eastern U.S. This will mean decreasing shower chances for us, but also some of the most ‘summerlike’ weather of the season thus far, with highs well into the 80′s by next weekend!