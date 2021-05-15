FIRST ALERT: Rain chances return

(KFVS) - After a week of unusually cool, dry weather, we’re beginning to see a major pattern shift that will result in gradually warmer and more humid conditions.
Today will still be mostly dry, but a few rain showers are possible.
Best chance of measurable rain looks to be late afternoon and evening.
This will mainly be over southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois.
Highs today will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.
Sunday will be more humid and a bit warmer.
This will also give us a better chance of a thunderstorm or two, especially in the afternoon and evening.
Then, through the upcoming work week it will become gradually warmer and more humid, with a few hit or miss thunderstorms possible pretty much each day.
We’re not expecting any severe weather but a few isolated strong storms are possible.
By the end of the week it will feel like early summer with above average temps and humidity levels.
