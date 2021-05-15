Crash causes gas leak in Graves Co., KY 339 W back open

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. KFVS) - KY 339 West near Pritchard Road is back open after a collision caused a natural gas leak.
On May 14 at 9:30 p.m., the Graves County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an injury collision on KY 339 W near Pritchard Rd.
Deputies arrived and located a severe gas leak caused by the collision.
The driver of the vehicle, Ashely Fletcher, 33, of Farmington, was injured during the collision.
She was flown to an out of area hospital by AirEvac.
Deputies and Wingo Fire Department blocked the roadway off while Atmos Energy shut off the leaking gas line.
An investigation was conducted and the roadway was reopened once the leak was stopped.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Kentucky State Police, Mayfield Graves County EMS and Wingo Fire Department.
