What you need to know May 14

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, May 14.
This morning will be the last very cool start to the day for a while.
Wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a few upper 30s in our northern counties.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with even slightly warmer temperatures in the low 70s.
Tonight, clouds will be increasing heading into Saturday.
An isolated shower is possible Saturday morning, but better chances for a few showers will arrive later on Saturday and into Sunday.
Scattered storm chances will also increase on Sunday.
Temps this weekend and into next week will warm up into the mid-to-upper 70s.
It will also start to feel more muggy as humidity rises.
With the warm up, daily chances for scattered storms increase through next week.
- Israeli artillery pounded northern Gaza early Friday in an attempt to destroy a vast network of militant tunnels inside the territory.
- The closure of the Interstate 40 bridge continues to disrupt travel and transportation across and on the Mississippi River.
- A train derailment has forced police to close a street in Ste. Genevieve.
- Those fully vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer have to wear a mask in most cases, according to new CDC guidelines.
- Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to many historic buildings, but some are in danger of becoming a memory.
- A shortage of silicone microchips is impacting vehicle manufacturers and dealerships, including some in the Heartland.
- Businesses are preparing for graduation weekend at Southeast Missouri State University.
- Today is Apraxia Awareness Day. One Union County family is sharing how they are battling the uncommon speech disorder.
- An SUV was destroyed Wednesday moments after its owner filled several containers with gasoline at a convenience store in Florida.
- McDonald’s is raising pay at 650 company-owned stores in the U.S. as part of its push to hire thousands of new workers in a tight labor market.
- Rising prices for a variety of commodities are contributing to a jump in prices at the consumer level, with Americans paying more for meat, gasoline, items they keep in their homes and even the homes themselves.
