Union Co., Ill. family raises awareness to speech disorder on Apraxia Awareness Day

UNION COUNTY, Il. (KFVS) - Apraxia Awareness Day is Friday, May 14 and Union County is recognizing the day. This is all thanks to one family working to bring awareness for their son’s speech disorder.
Ryen Ellet is a three-year-old little boy who loves to read, play with toys and jump around.
But, what you don’t necessarily notice right away is that Ryen has speech apraxia.
“We are working with him. He goes to speech therapy and then we are working with him everyday at home,” said Stephanie Ellet, mother.
So, what is apraxia?
“It is a neurological disorder that basically his brain functions just as anyone else’s, but when the brain tells the mouth and the muscles to move certain way to speak, his brain doesn’t really do that,” explains Ellet.
She said this disorder is often misdiagnosed which leaves many unaware.
“Maybe it is more common than what people think because so many kids are often misdiagnosed for something else when it is apraxia, and they don’t get that diagnoses,” she said.
So, now Ellet is working to bring awareness.
The first step, making May 14th Apraxia Awareness Day in Union County.
“When we got the email that came through that they were going to pass the resolution for that. It was really exciting, and we are so overwhelmed with the support,” she said.
Ellet believes this will help others who may be going through the same thing.
“We have all these questions and no answers because its so rare and so unheard of and people don’t understand it. So, by them passing this for Union County is tremendous. Its amazing,” she said.
She said for Ryen, there’s not a guarantee his speech will be perfect, but they will continue working each day.
“At home we are working with him 24/7. It’s a lot on our part to make sure that we do this and stick with it so that he is successful, and he does overcome it,” she said.
The Shawnee School District is taking part in Apraxia Awareness Day and wearing the color blue for Ryen.
