‘This is Our Shot’ campaign officially kicks off in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) -Pinckneyville is joining a publicity campaign called “This is Our Shot.”
Employees from the hospital gathered Friday morning to tell the public why they got their COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is Our Shot” is a campaign to encourage and educate people about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The campaign was spearheaded by Southern Illinois Healthcare.
“They really should care for their family, especially their elderly grandmothers and parents.”
Randy Dauby, CEO of Pinckneyville Community Hospital, wanted to reach those who are skeptical about getting the vaccine.
“We want to make sure we’re attacking this from every angle and the best way to attack this is get vaccinated,” he said.
Crystal Alfeldt, a respiratory therapist at Pinckneyville Community Hospital, talked about the difficulties treating patients with COVID-19.
“The worst flu year ever that I can remember, we lost about three patients. It stuck out in my mind because I didn’t think we’d ever have another year like that where we would lose three patients,” Alfeldt said.
She said the coronavirus is not even comparable to anything she has dealt with in her 20 plus years of working in the health care industry.
“We triple, four or five times as many patients coming through. We lost a lot of patients. We were transferring patients out,” she said.
Alfeld was glad to be able to participate in this campaign.
“I’m a big believer in getting the shot, the immunization,” she said. “I think everyone should have it, unless they have specific health needs that would require them not to receive it.”
Dauby wanted to encourage everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
“We encourage our community, we encourage all of southern Illinois, this is our shot,” he said.
You can click here for testimonials from community members across southern Illinois.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.