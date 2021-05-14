State, national groups partner to combat invasive species in Mo.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever have partnered with state and federal groups to combat invasive species in Mo.
The partnership, called the Scenic Rivers Invasive Species Partnership, was developed to focus on the Scenic River Region which includes the Current, Jacks Fork and Eleven Point rivers.
They chose this area because it is one of the state’s most ecologically diverse landscapes.
While the region has few invasive species, some parts have established invasive species.
These species negatively impact around 42% of endangered species, and cost the U.S. economy $120 billion each year
“Invasive species represent a growing threat to our rural and urban economies, our agricultural systems and our wildlife conservation efforts,” said Casey Bergthold, Quail Forever Missouri State Coordinator. “Reducing the spread of invasive plants helps farmers and ranchers, kayakers and hikers, local business owners and all those who enjoy our states wild and scenic places.”
The Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Midwest Invasive Plant Network, Missouri Invasive Plant Task Force, L-A-D Foundation, National Park Service, National Wild Turkey Federation, Inc., Natural Resources Conservation Service, The Nature Conservancy, Missouri Department of Transportation and local soil and water districts are also helping in the fight.
