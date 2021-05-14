Southern Seven Health Dept. to host virtual town hall; Alexander Co. has lowest vaccination rate in Ill.

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department will hold a virtual town hall as Alexander County has the lowest vaccination rate in Illinois.
The community COVID-19 virtual town hall meeting will be May 25 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Southern Seven Health Department said it was approached by members of the Alexander-Pulaski branch of the NAACP to plan the virtual town hall meeting in response to the reduction in attendance at vaccine clinics in the area.
Special guests for the virtual town hall include Dr. Damon Arnold with Blue Cross, Blue Shield of Illinois; IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike and Dr. Vidhya Prakash and Dr. Vidya Sundareshan with SIU School of Medicine.
You can visit the S7HD website or its Facebook page for the meeting.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, as of May 13, only 12 percent of the population in Alexander County had been vaccinated, despite weekly vaccine clinics held in the county since January.
That’s in comparison to more than 62 percent of Illinois adults who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of May 13.
