Southern Ill. health department wasting no time in giving COVID-19 vaccines to teens

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Earlier this week, the CDC announced that children ages 12 and older can receive the COVD-19 vaccine.
The Southern Seven Health Department has had only a few days to plan for these vaccinations for teens, but health officials say it’s an important next step in getting more people vaccinated.
”This age group represents about 17 million people in our country. So, it is so important that we get this age group vaccinated,” said Shawna Rhine, community outreach coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department.
She said they will offer two new COVID-19 vaccination clinics for 12 to 17 year olds.
“We’re excited to be able to do this in our community, and it is something that we hope parents will take advantage of going forward,” Rhine said.
This was a walk in clinic, where no appointment was necessary.
“But we do ask that parents or guardians be there with the children while they are getting the vaccine,” Rhine explained.
Rhine said the vaccination clinics for both Vienna High School and Massac County High School will be limited to the first 100 people. These vaccinations are only open to Illinois residents and employees.
“We want parents to realize that by getting their child vaccinated they’re not only protecting that child but they’re also protecting others in the home that might be vulnerable to COVID-19,” she said.
