SoutheastHEALTH hopes to avoid uptick in COVID-19 cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many hospitals in the Heartland are hopeful, in terms of the future, when it comes to COVID-19 infections.
At SoutheastHEALTH, cases spiked in fall 2020 with an average of about 50 patients a day.
Now, they are seeing one to two patients a day.
The hospital closed the COVID-19 unit several months ago. If a patient comes in now, they can put them in an isolation room and treat them there.
Hospital President and CEO Ken Bateman said he hopes the worst is behind us.
“We have to get our kids back to school, we have to get our workforce back to work if we want to have any semblance of normalcy,” he said. “I would ask the public to seriously consider taking the vaccine, whether you’re for or against it, if it helps. If it helps us get through or avoid that next uptick in COVID that disrupts our lives in so many different ways.”
He said they are prepared to handle an increase, but hope they don’t have to go back down that road, especially if more people get vaccinated.
