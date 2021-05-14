S7HD to host electronic recycling program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department will be hosting an electronic recycling program at the Golconda Job Corps Center at 345 Job Corps Rd.
They will be excepting electronics starting at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., or until the trailer is full.
Devices Covered Under Program include:
- Computers and Small-Scale Servers
- Computer Monitors Electronic Keyboards & Mice
- Printers, Fax Machines, and Scanners
- Televisions DVD Players, DVD Recorders, and VCRs
- Digital Converter Boxes, Cable Receivers, and Satellite Receivers
The event is free and no appointment is necessary.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.