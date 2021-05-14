S7HD to host electronic recycling program

The Southern Seven Health Department will be hosting an electronic recycling program at the Golconda Job Corps Center at 345 Job Corps Rd.
They will be excepting electronics starting at 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., or until the trailer is full.

Devices Covered Under Program include:

  • Computers and Small-Scale Servers
  • Computer Monitors  Electronic Keyboards & Mice
  • Printers, Fax Machines, and Scanners
  • Televisions  DVD Players, DVD Recorders, and VCRs
  • Digital Converter Boxes, Cable Receivers, and Satellite Receivers

The event is free and no appointment is necessary.

