Saluki softball advances to MVC Tournament Championship game

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s softball team will advance to the MVC Tournament Championship game.
The Salukis scored seven runs in the final two innings to beat the Illinois State Redbirds 7-2.
The championship game will be Saturday, May 15.
They will try to bring home the program’s third conference tournament when they take on the second-seeded University of Northern Iowa Panthers at 1 p.m.
This will be SIU’s fifth-straight MVC Tournament Semifinal appearance.
