Saluki softball advances to MVC Tournament Championship game
By Amber Ruch | May 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 6:00 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s softball team will advance to the MVC Tournament Championship game.

The Salukis scored seven runs in the final two innings to beat the Illinois State Redbirds 7-2.

The championship game will be Saturday, May 15.

They will try to bring home the program’s third conference tournament when they take on the second-seeded University of Northern Iowa Panthers at 1 p.m.

This will be SIU’s fifth-straight MVC Tournament Semifinal appearance.

