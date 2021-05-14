Ribbon cutting to kick off Bike to Work Week in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of Bike Month and to help kick off National Bike to Work Week.
The ribbon cutting is for the bike lanes on Oakland Avenue.
It will be on Monday, May 17 at 11 a.m. at the Oakland Avenue and Chautauqua Road intersection.
The city provided a map, below, showing where the ribbon cutting will be and where to park.
In 2015, the City of Carbondale committed to creating Complete Streets whenever possible. Complete Streets are designed for safe use and to support mobility for all users.
In 2020, as Oakland Avenue was being reconstructed, the city chose to replace parking spots along the sides of the road with bike lanes. This change turned more than half-a-mile of a main road in Carbondale from completely car-centric to bicycle-friendly.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.