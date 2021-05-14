Man arrested in Paducah for drugs with $10k street value

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Paducah and charged him with firearm enhanced drug trafficking.
In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office says detectives executed a search warrant at 1034 Martin Luther King Drive Apartment A.
39-year-old Troy Simelton was arrested after officers searched his residence and vehicle, finding various illegal drugs and a shotgun.
Simelton had traded drugs for a shotgun, which was also seized since he is unable to legally own a firearm as a convicted felon.
- 55 grams of Crystal Meth
- 30 grams of powder Cocaine
- five grams of Crack Cocaine
- 250 grams of synthetic Marijuana
- five grams of Marijuana
- a 12-gauge shotgun
- money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.
The drugs have an estimated street value of over $10,000.
Simelton has been taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
