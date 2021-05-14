Man arrested in Paducah for drugs with $10k street value

Officers discovered various drugs, including 55 grams of Crystal Meth, 30 grams of powder Cocaine, among others. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Clayton Hester | May 14, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT - Updated May 14 at 10:46 AM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in Paducah and charged him with firearm enhanced drug trafficking.

In a statement, the Sheriff’s Office says detectives executed a search warrant at 1034 Martin Luther King Drive Apartment A.

39-year-old Troy Simelton was arrested after officers searched his residence and vehicle, finding various illegal drugs and a shotgun.

Simelton had traded drugs for a shotgun, which was also seized since he is unable to legally own a firearm as a convicted felon.

  • 55 grams of Crystal Meth
  • 30 grams of powder Cocaine
  • five grams of Crack Cocaine
  • 250 grams of synthetic Marijuana
  • five grams of Marijuana
  • a 12-gauge shotgun
  • money believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales.

The drugs have an estimated street value of over $10,000.

Simelton has been taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

