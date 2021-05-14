Man arrested for injuring 4 in 2 separate shootings in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff man is in jail accused of pulling the trigger in a pair of shootings that sent a total of four victims to the hospital.
According to Poplar Bluff Police Captain J.R. Keirsey, the first shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 at the corner of Selma and Lois Streets.
Officers found two people shot.
Both are reportedly in stable condition.
Police were then called to a second shooting around 6:45 a.m. on Friday in the 1100 Block of Fairmont Street.
Two more gunshot victims were found.
Both are expected to recover.
Capt. Keirsey said officers also arrested the suspected shooter at the scene.
The suspect’s name is not being released pending formal charges which could be filed later Friday afternoon.
The identities of the four victims are not being released at this time as well.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police also want to stress that these two shootings are not connected to the shooting that happened Tuesday night in the city.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.