Kentucky to fully reopen June 11

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Commonwealth of Kentucky will fully reopen on Friday, June 11.
Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on Friday, May 14 during a briefing on Facebook.
Capacity limits will be lifted along with the state’s mask mandate.
However, there will be some limitations in lifting the mask mandate. Face coverings will be required in high risk areas such as in hospitals and places with individuals who are high-risk.
Gov. Beshear said the reopening date was set for June to allow children 12 years and older a chance to be fully vaccinated.
“After a long, dark pandemic – more of our people have gotten their shot of hope, and we have steadily moved to lift the last remaining restrictions put in place to slow the spread of this dangerous virus and save lives,” said Beshear. “Team Kentucky: your patience, hard work and sacrifices have paid off. For those not vaccinated: you have still have time.”
On Friday, May 28, all events and businesses with 1,000 or fewer people present can increase to 75 percent capacity.
Indoor and outdoor events with more than 1,000 people on May 28 will also be allowed at 75 percent capacity.
