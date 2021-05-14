Fancy Farm, Ky. man convicted for rape, burglary

FANCY FARM, Ky. (KFVS) - A Fancy Farm man was convicted on multiple charged including rape and kidnapping.
On May 7, a jury convicted Jackie Wayne Jerome, 47, for first-degree rape, first-degree burglary, kidnapping, violating a domestic violence order and terroristic threatening.
According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron, on March 21, Jerome broke into his wife’s house, threatened her, raped her and forced her to drive him around town until he released her.
The Mayfield Police Department investigated.
“This case illustrates the stark reality of domestic violence and shows that perpetrators can be family members, spouses, or partners who exert control through violence,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Our Office of Special Prosecutions stands ready to assist in these cases, and I am grateful to Lieutenant Watkins and Prosecutor Rewa Zakharia for their work in this case.”
