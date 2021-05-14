Illinois enters ‘Bridge Phase’ Friday, one step closer to no restrictions

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois entered the ‘Bridge Phase’ in reopening the state on Friday, May 14.
The ‘Bridge Phase’ is the final step before Illinois is fully reopened. It transitions the state from Phase 4 to Phase 5, which lifts all COVID-19 capacity restrictions for businesses, recreation, gatherings and entertainment.
Under the transition phase, capacity limits in retail, offices, zoos, gyms and sporting events will increase to 60 percent.
There will also be a change in the percentage of people allowed in waiting areas at restaurants.
Standing areas indoors will now be bumped up to 30 percent and outdoor waiting areas will now be at 50 percent capacity.
Capacity limits for social events increased to 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors.
Click here for more information on the state’s “Bridge Phase.”
Governor JB Pritzker plans to have the state fully reopened by June 11.
According to the governor, if the state sees an increase in COVID-19 case numbers, the state can always jump back to a previous phase.
