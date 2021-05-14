First Alert: Last chilly morning, slightly warmer afternoon

(KFVS) - This morning will be the last very cool start to the day for a while.
Wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 40s with a few upper 30s in our northern counties.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with even slightly warmer temperatures in the low 70s.
Tonight, clouds will be increasing heading into Saturday.
An isolated shower is possible Saturday morning, but better chances for a few showers will arrive later on Saturday and into Sunday.
Scattered storm chances will also increase on Sunday.
Temps this weekend and into next week will warm up into the mid-to-upper 70s.
It will also start to feel more muggy as humidity rises.
With the warm up, daily chances for scattered storms increase through next week.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.