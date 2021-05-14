First Alert Friday Forecast

We’re finishing the work week with a beautiful day.....as high pressure to our east keeps our weather mostly sunny and dry just a bit longer. This Friday evening looks to mostly clear, quiet and cool.....though overnight lows this Friday night won’t be quite as chilly as they have been lately. Saturday will start out dry, but the first chance of showers looks to arrive by afternoon and evening.
The pattern for the upcoming week is looking much different....with southerly winds at the surface bringing in warmer and more humid air, and passing disturbances aloft moving in from the west. There look to be almost daily shower/storm chances from Sunday thru Friday. At this point the severe storm threat looks relatively low, but may increase later next week. Shower/storm coverage looks scattered, but any organized systems could bring heavy rainfall.
