Federal electric vehicle research, electric vehicle infrastructure in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois could see more electric vehicles and electric vehicle infrastructure opportunities.
President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan proposed a $180 billion investment in research and development and another $174 billion investment in electric vehicles and charging stations.
With Rivian’s EV manufacturing facility in Normal, battery research at Argonne National Laboratory and a statewide push for charging stations.
U.S. Senator Majority Whip Dick Durbin held a virtual news conference on electric vehicles and infrastructure. He was joined by leaders from Argonne and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
“All around Illinois, we see efforts to create this electric vehicle future,” Durbin said. “Scientists and engineers at Argonne have pushed the boundaries of vehicle and battery technology for decades. Their pioneering work will produce batteries that last longer, charge faster, and that can be recycled safely and easily. IBEW is leading the effort to train the next-generation of skilled workers to build and install new electric infrastructure, like charging stations. I will continue to support robust, sustained funding for electric vehicle infrastructure and the innovation that drives our economy forward. We are stepping into the economy of the future, and I want Illinois to lead the way.”
The AJP also called for the electrification of 20 percent of school buses and the use of federal procurement to electrify the federal fleet; a $180 billion investment in research, including $40 billion to upgrade Illinois labs like Argonne and Fermi; and $15 billion for climate research and development demonstration projects like energy storage and EVs.
IBEW expanded a high school solar installation and maintenance program to include EV training. The program includes three Chicago high school and one Springfield high school, with plans to expand to other areas in the future.
Rivian’s EV manufacturing facility will soon begin producing a line of electric trucks, SUVs and delivery vans. It’s also contracted to produce 100,000 electric delivery vans for Amazon, an investor in the company.
According to Durbin’s office, there are more than 1.7 million EVs in the U.S., with more than 28,000 registered in Illinois.
They said recent projections indicate that the number of EVs in the U.S. could reach 20 million by 2030.
