Cape Splash opens May 29

Cape Splash opens May 29
Cape Splash in Cape Girardeau, MO (Source: KFVS)
By Ashley Smith | May 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT - Updated May 14 at 4:57 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will be opening for the 2021 season on May 29.

The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Children under 12 months are free, tickets for those 60+ and children under 13 are $8, and tickets for those 14 to 59 years old cost $9.

There will be reduced twilight rates on Mondays through Thursday, from 4p.m. to 6 p.m.

Twilight tickets for those 60+ and children under 13 are $6, and twilight tickets for those 14 to 59 years old cost $7.

Season passes are $70 for those 60+ and children under 13, and $80 for those 14 to 59 years old.

Reduced hours will begin on August 16.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.