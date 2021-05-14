Cape Splash opens May 29

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center will be opening for the 2021 season on May 29.
The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Children under 12 months are free, tickets for those 60+ and children under 13 are $8, and tickets for those 14 to 59 years old cost $9.
There will be reduced twilight rates on Mondays through Thursday, from 4p.m. to 6 p.m.
Twilight tickets for those 60+ and children under 13 are $6, and twilight tickets for those 14 to 59 years old cost $7.
Season passes are $70 for those 60+ and children under 13, and $80 for those 14 to 59 years old.
Reduced hours will begin on August 16.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.