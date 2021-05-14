Calm and Comfortable Weather

This morning will be the last very cool start to a day in our forecast. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Mostly clear skies with temperatures ranging in the 40s with a few upper 30s in our northern counties. Mostly sunny skies with even slightly warmer temperatures in the low 70s by the afternoon.
Tonight, areas remain dry with increasing clouds heading into Saturday. An isolated shower is possible Saturday morning although better chances of a few showers will arrive later on Saturday and into Sunday. Better chances of scattered storms will occur on Sunday. You will notice temperatures warming up into the mid/upper 70s by the weekend and into next week with more moisture making it feel muggy outside.
Grab the umbrella for next week! Daily chances of scattered storms are possible as a cut off low will be stuck to our west and a front will be positioned near the Heartland for days.
-Lisa
