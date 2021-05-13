Youth Coding League announces 2021 award winners

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. (KFVS) - The Youth Coding league announced there 2021 award winners on May 13.
Teams competed in categories like Community Favorite and Technical Merit.
“I am blown away that just three years ago we launched the YCL from Cape Girardeau, MO and there are now schools in 5 states across the US and thousands of students learning about computer programming,” said Codefi and Youth Coding League co-founder Chris Carnell. “With code, you can create anything you dream up, and I encourage all of our coders to keep learning this important skill set.”
Regular season top 10 individual coders and Most Improved coders were also awarded in addition to Technical Merit and Community Favorite champions.
Scores and standings can be found here.
