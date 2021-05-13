WKCTC to contribute more than $18K to Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The West Kentucky Community and Technical College will give $18,750 to the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
It’s part of its WKCTC Guarantee Initiative.
WKCTC President Anton Reece, who is also chair of the chamber’s board of directors, said the money would be used to help with minority memberships, leadership and involvement in chamber activities and initiatives.
A portion of the money will be used to sponsor the following:
- Minority chamber membership - 10 businesses at $500 per business for a total of $5,000
- Existing minority business mentor - 10 businesses at $100 per business for a total of $1,000
- Leadership Paducah sponsorship - 1 per year up to $1,500 for three years for a total of $4,500
- Washington DC Fly-In sponsorship - 1 per year up to $2,000 for three years for a total of $6,000
- Small Business Mastermind Cohort Scholarships - 3 at $750 for a total $2,250
Chamber President Sandra Wilson said she was surprised by Thursday’s announcement.
“We work very closely with WKCTC now, but this just helps us as a chamber to be able to expand our program in the community with the goal set by this award that the college received,” Wilson said after the announcement. “We will be very intentional and focused on making sure that these minority memberships are used and that we recruit someone for Leadership Paducah.”
In December 2020, WKCTC received a $15 million gift from philanthropist McKenzie Scott, with a focus on enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion at the college and in area communities.
Through initiatives, the college said it is working to increase educational opportunities for diverse populations, low-income individuals and others who have faced barriers to education, and to enhance collaborations with community organizations who serve vulnerable populations.
The college recently awarded $27,500 in direct support to 15 area organizations and provided more than 120 scholarships, or $64,500 worth of scholarships, through its Sector 2 of the WKCTC Guarantee, which focuses on community service organizations.
