What you need to know May 13

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, May 13.
Brrr! Grab a jacket this morning or a coat. Wake-up temps are in the low to mid 40s with a few isolated upper 30s possible in our northern counties.
This afternoon will gradually warm up into the mid to upper 60s with sunny skies.
Tonight will remain clear again, which will allow temps to quickly drop into the upper 30s north to mid 40s south on Friday morning.
Friday will be mostly sunny the first half of the day with increasing clouds later in the afternoon.
Highs will reach the low 70s.
Over the weekend, temps will continue to be in the 70s and bill be near average on Sunday.
A few showers are possible Saturday afternoon, but most of the day looks to be dry.
Additional showers and storms will hang around the Heartland Sunday through most of next week.
- The Marion School Board unanimously voted yes to putting Sara Baker, the track coach, on paid leave until the end of the school year following “insensitive” remarks made to a student.
- The NWS confirms a fifth tornado from storms on May 4. An EF-1 tornado touched down in Mississippi County, Mo.
- Colonial Pipeline is re-starting operations after a cyberattack forced it to be shut down last Friday.
- Two airplanes collided mid-air over Cherry Creek State Park in Colorado.
- The American Red Cross continues to see an increased need for blood donations in the Heartland amid the ongoing pandemic, but the supply continues to decrease.
- The Interstate 40 bridge, connecting Tennessee and Arkansas over the Mississippi River is closed, possibly for months, due to a massive crack in a support beam.
- Governor JB Pritzker announced a new campaign to help boost tourism in the state.
- Some states will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 and older as early as today.
- President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday meant to strengthen U.S. cybersecurity defenses.
- The City of Memphis released the 911 calls bridge inspectors made after finding a fractured beam in the middle of the I-40 bridge Tuesday.
- Ellen DeGeneres is calling time on her long-running talk show.
- More gas stations on the East Coast are running out of gas as people anxiously fill their tanks after a ransomware attack shut down a crucial pipeline.
- A North Dakota public school teacher is on administrative leave after she had students reenact the arrest of George Floyd.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.