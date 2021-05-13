Western Ky. schools receive federal funding for childcare, learning services

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - Some western Kentucky schools will be receiving federal funding for childcare and learning services.
The Murray Board of Education will receive $160,116 and the Paducah Independent School District will receive $71,330.
It’s part of a total $4,229,950 that was given to 27 community service agencies and educational organizations for childcare and learning services during the coronavirus pandemic.
“As more Kentucky parents are able to head back to work, these educational and social services are as important as ever to help our Commonwealth’s economy come roaring back,” said Senator Mitch McConnell.
The federal funding, distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Head Start, was made available by the CARES Act of 2020.
In 2020, Kentucky organizations participating in the Head Start program received a total of $13,282,259 from the CARES Act.
