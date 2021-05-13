SoutheastHEALTH unveils plans for $125M, three-phase expansion

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH unveiled plans for a $125 million, three-phase expansion.
The newest facility will house the Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center, Women’s Integrated Health Services and an Ambulatory Surgery Center at its west campus on South Mount Auburn Road.
The first phase of the project, a new, $30 million Behavioral Health Hospital, opened in the spring.
Construction on phase two, a $75 million investment, will begin in the summer with a projected completion date of early 2023. It will include a 70,000 square-foot Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Center and Women’s Integrated Health Services.
According to SoutheastHEALTH, planning is underway for the final phase, which includes the construction of a $20 million Ambulatory Surgery Center featuring surgical suites for specialties that include orthopedics, general surgery and women’s health.
A construction date has not been finalized.
Funding for the project is through a bond sale, which was completed on May 12.
More than $1.3 billion in orders were placed for $65 million of bond issues, nearly 20 times oversubscribed.
SoutheastHEALTH President and CEO Ken Bateman said the increasing volumes in the service lines underscore the need for expanded facilities.
“Healthcare services are moving to outpatient settings because of technological advancements, patients preferences and financial incentives,” he said. “It’s important that we provide an easily accessible, world class facility that will meet the ongoing needs of our community well into the future.”
The women’s center will house obstetrics and gynecology services. It will also be the new home for breast health services, including mammography, advanced diagnostics and some surgical procedures, an education center and medical spa services.
Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine was established in 2019.
There are currently three orthopedic surgeons and two sports medicine physicians. They will soon be joined by an orthopedic surgeon specializing in hand procedures and a pediatric orthopedic surgeon.
According to SoutheastHEALTH, a new bone health clinic is being developed, and it is now offering same-day appointments for established patients.
The hospital’s presence on the west campus began in June 2000 with the acquisition of land, which is now home to the Southeast Cancer Center and Southeast Medical Plaza. Both projects were completed on the property in 2011.
