Shawnee Community College offers trucking program while driver demand rises

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College is offering an opportunity for those interested in getting their commercial driver’s license.
Truck drivers are in high demand, and the college has seven-week classes in their Truck Driving Program.
“Right now, there are lots of opportunities for men and women looking to enter the field of trucking, and people contact us every day seeking admission into the program,” Truck Driving Program coordinator Kelly Jennings said. “Our curriculum offers both automatic and manual transmission training opportunities so when our drivers leave the program, they are road-ready.”
Jennings said there are opportunities both locally and over the road.
