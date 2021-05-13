A Rather Nice Thursday!

Thursday morning will start off sunny but chilly temperature wise once again. Most areas will remain in the low to mid 40s with a few isolated upper 30s possible from Perryville, MO to Mount Vernon,IL. Overall, today will be a great day as we advance into the afternoon: mostly sunny skies with a few cumulous clouds. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today in the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight will remain clear which once again will have temperatures quickly dropping into the upper 30 north to mid 40s south on Friday morning. Friday will remain mostly sunny the first half of the day and increase cloud coverage by the afternoon. We should see enough sun to reach the low 70s by the end of the week.
This weekend, temperatures continue to reach back into the 70s and will be near average on Sunday. Most of Saturday looks dry except during the afternoon when a few showers will move in. Additional showers and storms will hang around the Heartland Sunday through most of next week due to a cut-off low pressure system to our west and a lingering front over the Heartland.
-Lisa
