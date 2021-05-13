New mobile vaccination site in Sparta, Ill. to offer 100 free target rounds to vaccine recipients

“If you come and get vaccinated at the World Shooting Recreational Complex vax site - which is already completely free - you’ll get 100 FREE targets of trap, skeet, or sporting clays, to use any time before the end of October,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These vaccines are incredibly effective and protective for the person who gets them, but just as important, they make the whole community safer: that means your grandparents, your elderly neighbors, your friends who might have a weaker immune system. So if you haven’t gotten around to it, it’s time to vax up Illinois!”