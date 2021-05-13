New mobile vaccination site in Sparta, Ill. to offer 100 free target rounds to vaccine recipients

SPARTA, Ill. (KFVS) - A mobile vaccination site at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex is offering 100 free target rounds to vaccine recipients.
The free rounds include trap, skeet or sporting clays for use at the WSRC.
The site will be operated by the Illinois National Guard in coordination with the Randolph County Health Department.
It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 for adults 18 and over.
Walk-ins are welcome.
“If you come and get vaccinated at the World Shooting Recreational Complex vax site - which is already completely free - you’ll get 100 FREE targets of trap, skeet, or sporting clays, to use any time before the end of October,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These vaccines are incredibly effective and protective for the person who gets them, but just as important, they make the whole community safer: that means your grandparents, your elderly neighbors, your friends who might have a weaker immune system. So if you haven’t gotten around to it, it’s time to vax up Illinois!”
The mobile site will offer the Johnson & Johnson COVDI-19 vaccine to eligible residents. You can click here to make an appointment to book a vaccine.
To be eligible to receive the incentive, residents must receive their vaccine at the WSRC mobile site.
Access to the free targets can be redeemed upon receipt through October 2021, excluding days of major sporting events.
They are valued at $26 to $35 depending on the target of choice.
Governor JB Pritzker also announced that the Amateur Trapshooting Association Grand American World Trapshooting Championships will return to the WSRC.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Department of Public Health and the WSRC will coordinate the event.
