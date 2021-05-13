1,918 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,918 new cases of COVID-19, including 35 additional deaths, on Thursday, May 13.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,361,666 cases, including 22,320 deaths.
A total of 23,594,096 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Wednesday night, 1,765 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 465 patients were in the ICU and 236 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 6-12 is 3.2 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 10,179,004 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
According to CDC data tracking, 62 percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 76,082 doses.
On Wednesday, 68,035 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
Due to a reporting issue, IDPH said doses from CVS were not included in Thursday’s count, but will be reflected in the numbers in the next couple of days.
