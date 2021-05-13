Missouri lawmakers vote to keep lottery winners secret

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have passed legislation that could keep the names of state lottery winners secret.
State House members Jay Mosely said Thursday that the intent of his bill is to keep winners from being harassed or threatened.
The bill, which won final approval Wednesday, would make it a misdemeanor crime for lottery officials to identify winners.
The North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries says all but a very few states require the names and cities of winners to be made public.
The Missouri Lottery’s website says releasing the identity of winners is necessary to ensure the integrity of the games.
