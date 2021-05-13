Mini horse livestreamed at Mo. rescue ranch gives birth

UNION, Mo. (KFVS) - Good news, the pregnant mini horse at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch gave birth!
According to the ranch, Waffle delivered a healthy baby girl on Wednesday night, May 12.
The week before, the ranch announced it would have a livestream of Waffle’s stall available from dusk until dawn awaiting her delivery.
Waffle the mini horse is 10 years old. She was surrendered to Longmeadow in November 2020, and her mane and tail were covered in burrs along with the other three minis in the group, including her colt, Toast.
When she arrived at Longmeadow, she was very early in her pregnancy.
The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Ranch is located on 165 acres near Union, Mo.
