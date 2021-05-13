Ky. State Police investigating Trigg Co. officer-involved shooting

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
According to KSP, the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting that happened around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13.
According to the preliminary investigation, Trigg County deputies went to a home on Gold Dust Trail in the Rockcastle community to try to serve an arrest warrant.
The deputies were “met with resistance” by a man at the home who was identified as the wanted person.
KSP said a deputy fired his service weapon, hitting and wounding the suspect.
The deputy then provided medical care to the suspect until the Trigg County EMS personnel responded.
The suspect was taken to a hospital and then airlifted to a Nashville hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No officers, nor members of the community were injured in the incident.
