Ky. burglary suspect arrested in Tenn.; troopers trying to ID second suspect

Zachery Winters was arrested in Tennessee. He was charged in connection to a Kentucky burglary. (Source: Kentucky State Police)
By Amber Ruch | May 13, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT - Updated May 13 at 10:00 AM

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - One of two suspects involved in a home burglary on April 25 was arrested in Tennessee.

On Tuesday, May 11, deputies with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachery D. Winters, 35, of Union City, Tenn., for driving on revoked/suspended license and warrant of arrest for crime in other state.

Winters was taken to the Obion County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky on charges of first-degree burglary.

Kentucky State Police troopers are still trying to identify another man involved in the burglary.

Kentucky State Police are trying to identify a second suspect in a home burglary in Grand Rivers, Ky. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

