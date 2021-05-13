Ky. burglary suspect arrested in Tenn.; troopers trying to ID second suspect

GRAND RIVERS, Ky. (KFVS) - One of two suspects involved in a home burglary on April 25 was arrested in Tennessee.
On Tuesday, May 11, deputies with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Zachery D. Winters, 35, of Union City, Tenn., for driving on revoked/suspended license and warrant of arrest for crime in other state.
Winters was taken to the Obion County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky on charges of first-degree burglary.
Kentucky State Police troopers are still trying to identify another man involved in the burglary.
Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.